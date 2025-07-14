Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 1 of 8]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet peels a sticker during a 559th Medical Squadron pediatrics and immunizations clinic tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. The tour included visits to various 559th MDS clinics, providing cadets with a comprehensive overview of the operations and functions of the clinics, fostering an understanding of USAF healthcare delivery and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    This work, Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

