Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Rocco, right, 559th Medical Squadron medical laboratory technician, speaks with U.S. Air Force Academy during a tour of the 559th MDS clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Rocco provided cadets with information about diagnostic testing and specimen handling available at the clinic. The tour was designed to provide cadets with a comprehensive overview of the operations and functions of the various clinics, fostering an understanding of USAF healthcare delivery and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)