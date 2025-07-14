Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 3 of 8]

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Rocco, right, 559th Medical Squadron medical laboratory technician, speaks with U.S. Air Force Academy during a tour of the 559th MDS clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Rocco provided cadets with information about diagnostic testing and specimen handling available at the clinic. The tour was designed to provide cadets with a comprehensive overview of the operations and functions of the various clinics, fostering an understanding of USAF healthcare delivery and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 13:58
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    JBSA
    Medical
    Academy

