Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

U.S. Air Force Col. Kimberly Monti, 559th Medical Squadron commander, speaks to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Monti spoke about the clinic’s mission, structure and importance within the military medical system. The tour was designed to provide cadets with a comprehensive overview of the operations and functions of the various clinics, fostering an understanding of USAF healthcare delivery and career opportunities (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by obscuring identification badges.)