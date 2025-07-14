Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heeyeon Kwon, 559th Medical Squadron family health medical technician, speaks to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS Family Health and Internal Medicine clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Kwon spoke to cadets about the clinic’s daily operations, patient flow and common medical services provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)