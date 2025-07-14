Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 7 of 8]

    Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heeyeon Kwon, 559th Medical Squadron family health medical technician, speaks to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS Family Health and Internal Medicine clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Kwon spoke to cadets about the clinic’s daily operations, patient flow and common medical services provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9201341
    VIRIN: 250717-F-KQ373-1170
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    This work, Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA
    Medical
    Academy

