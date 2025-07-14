U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heeyeon Kwon, 559th Medical Squadron family health medical technician, speaks to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during a tour of the 559th MDS Family Health and Internal Medicine clinic at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, July 17, 2025. Kwon spoke to cadets about the clinic’s daily operations, patient flow and common medical services provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9201341
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-KQ373-1170
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets visit 559th MDS professionals [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.