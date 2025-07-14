Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From right to left) 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Terreance Holmes welcomes Air Force Thunderbirds Commander/Leader and Thunderbird 1 Col. Nathan Malafa to Wyoming at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, July 22, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)