Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance

Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons soar over Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 22, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)