(From left to right), Air Force Thunderbirds Maj. Joshua Burress, left wing pilot, Thunderbird 2, Maj. Brandon Maxson, advance pilot and narrator, Thunderbird 8, and Lt. Col. Ian Lee, right wing pilot, Thunderbird 3, depart from the apron after landing their Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcons at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, July 22, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9200063
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-HE787-1484
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|WYOMING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.