Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance

Maj. Brandon Maxson (front), Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, Thunderbird 8, taxis the Air Force Thunderbird’s number eight F-16 Fighting Falcon to the apron at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, Wyoming, July 21, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)