Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance

The Air Force Thunderbird's number eight F-16 Fighting Falcon sits on the apron of the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, Wyoming, July 21, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)