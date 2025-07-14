Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Ian Lee, Air Force Thunderbirds right wing pilot, Thunderbird 3, lands the Air Force Thunderbird’s number three F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, July 22, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)