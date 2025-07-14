Wings Over Wyoming: Thunderbirds Make Their Entrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jacob Jeschke, Air Force Thunderbirds’ number eight F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, conducts post-taxi procedures after landing at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, July 21, 2025. The Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, performing precision maneuvers to showcase the capabilities and professionalism of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)