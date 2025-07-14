Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeremy Biggers, woodworker, operates a computer-controlled beam saw July 21, 2025, in the preservation, packing and packaging shop at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the HK5 PL Series Horizontal Beam Saw was placed into production that day to enhance precision cutting and output in support of global prepositioning missions. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)