U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Barrett, quality assurance representative, listens as Joe Penzera, a Marine veteran and longtime supervisor of a preservation, packing and packaging shop, explains ventilation needs for a newly installed beam saw July 18, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the computer-controlled saw advances container production for global prepositioning missions, continuing the legacy Penzera has helped shape for nearly four decades. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9196103
|VIRIN:
|250718-M-BD377-3276
|Resolution:
|5754x3836
|Size:
|18.51 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness
No keywords found.