Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Barrett, quality assurance representative, listens as Joe Penzera, a Marine veteran and longtime supervisor of a preservation, packing and packaging shop, explains ventilation needs for a newly installed beam saw July 18, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the computer-controlled saw advances container production for global prepositioning missions, continuing the legacy Penzera has helped shape for nearly four decades. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)