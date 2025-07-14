Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

Joe Penzera, supervisor of a preservation, packing and packaging shop, discusses ventilation needs for a computer-controlled beam saw July 18, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the saw is part of ongoing shop upgrades that improve safety, efficiency and output in support of global prepositioning missions. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)
