Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

Jeremy Biggers, woodworker, listens to Ed Patelunas, technician from Hendrick Manufacturing, explain beam saw controls July 18, 2025, in a preservation, packing and packaging shop at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the computer-controlled saw enhances production efficiency and ergonomics to support global prepositioning missions. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)