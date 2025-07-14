Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeremy Biggers, woodworker, positions 4x4 lumber for cutting on a computer-controlled beam saw July 21, 2025, in the preservation, packing and packaging shop at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the saw was placed into production to accelerate custom container fabrication for Marine Corps prepositioning missions worldwide. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)