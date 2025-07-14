Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeremy Biggers, woodworker, cuts plywood with a computer-controlled beam saw July 21, 2025, in the preservation, packing and packaging shop at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the saw features pneumatic lift tables and precision controls that reduce physical strain while accelerating production for global prepositioning missions. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)