Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Barrett, quality assurance representative, stands with Joe Penzera, a Marine veteran and longtime supervisor of a preservation, packing and packaging shop, during installation of a computer-controlled beam saw July 18, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the saw marks a new chapter in shop modernization, advancing the global mission Penzera has supported for nearly four decades. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)