U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Barrett, quality assurance representative, stands with Joe Penzera, a Marine veteran and longtime supervisor of a preservation, packing and packaging shop, during installation of a computer-controlled beam saw July 18, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Installed for Blount Island Command, the saw marks a new chapter in shop modernization, advancing the global mission Penzera has supported for nearly four decades. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9196104
|VIRIN:
|250718-M-BD377-3281
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|20.64 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness
