Faster, Sharper, Safer: Blount Island Shop Powers Global Readiness

Joe Penzera, supervisor of a preservation, packing and packaging shop, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Barrett, quality assurance representative, during installation of a computer-controlled beam saw July 18, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. The upgrade, installed for Blount Island Command, reflects ongoing shop improvements that enhance production in support of global prepositioning missions. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)