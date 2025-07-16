Soldiers with the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform for the audience during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. The night's Twilight Tattoo commemorated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9190588
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-CI474-1933
|Resolution:
|5714x3809
|Size:
|18.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
