From left, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Aaron Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer of the Army, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, Army Reserve Command Chief Warrant Officer, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy, Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer, pose for a photo after Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. The night's Twilight Tattoo commemorated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort, with Anderson, White and Searcy selected as the hosts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)