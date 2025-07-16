Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) interacts with an audience member during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. The night's Twilight Tattoo commemorated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)