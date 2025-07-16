Soldiers with the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) pose for a photo during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. The night's Twilight Tattoo commemorated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9190579
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-CI474-1896
|Resolution:
|5551x3701
|Size:
|15.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Twilight Tattoo", July 16, 2025 [Image 106 of 106], by SSG Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.