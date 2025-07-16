Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier with the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes a photo with a foreign service member and his family, during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. Foreign service members currently attending the U.S Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., along with their families, attended Twilight Tattoo as part of their course curriculum while attending the college. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)