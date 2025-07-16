Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Twilight Tattoo", July 16, 2025 [Image 97 of 106]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    A Soldier with the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes a photo with a foreign service member and his family, during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. Foreign service members currently attending the U.S Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., along with their families, attended Twilight Tattoo as part of their course curriculum while attending the college. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 20:53
    Photo ID: 9190575
    VIRIN: 250717-A-CI474-1901
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Twilight Tattoo", July 16, 2025 [Image 106 of 106], by SSG Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16.
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025
    &quot;Twilight Tattoo&quot;, July 16, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download