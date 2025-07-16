Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) take a photo with a foreign service member and his wife during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. Foreign service members currently attending the U.S Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., along with their families, attended Twilight Tattoo as part of their course curriculum while attending the college. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9190570
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-CI474-1882
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Twilight Tattoo", July 16, 2025 [Image 106 of 106], by SSG Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.