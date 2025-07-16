Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) take a photo with an audience member during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. The night's Twilight Tattoo commemorated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)