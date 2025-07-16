Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, Army Reserve Command Chief Warrant Officer, interacts with Soldiers serving in the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) during the meet and greet portion of Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 16, 2025. The night's Twilight Tattoo commemorated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Cohort. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)