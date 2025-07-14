Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a hot pit refuel on a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Hot pit refueling is a rapid ground refueling method in which aircraft are serviced immediately after landing with engines still running, allowing aircrews to relaunch without shutting down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)