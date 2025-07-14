U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a hot pit refuel on a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Hot pit refueling is a rapid ground refueling method in which aircraft are serviced immediately after landing with engines still running, allowing aircrews to relaunch without shutting down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9188485
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-BR206-1152
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions
No keywords found.