Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

Photo of an Alpha receipt line for fuels distribution at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Upgrades to Dyess’ fueling system added 21 new refueling locations, including two additional hot pit refueling stations, enhancing the 7th Bomb Wing’s ability to support B-1 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)