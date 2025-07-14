Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 5 of 7]

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Photo of an Alpha receipt line for fuels distribution at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Upgrades to Dyess’ fueling system added 21 new refueling locations, including two additional hot pit refueling stations, enhancing the 7th Bomb Wing’s ability to support B-1 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:35
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    DLA
    AFGSC
    Air Force CE

