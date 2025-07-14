U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerry Moore, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, monitors gauges on an R-12 hydrant refueling truck during a hot pit refuel at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a four-year project to modernize its primary fueling system –doubling refueling capacity and enhancing mission readiness across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9188486
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-BR206-1162
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions
No keywords found.