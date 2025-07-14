Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerry Moore, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, monitors gauges on an R-12 hydrant refueling truck during a hot pit refuel at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a four-year project to modernize its primary fueling system –doubling refueling capacity and enhancing mission readiness across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)