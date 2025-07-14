Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 1 of 7]

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

    DYESS AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wells, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, connects a R-12 hydrant refueling truck to a hydrant outlet during a hot pit refuel at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Hot pit refueling is a rapid ground refueling method in which aircraft are serviced immediately after landing with engines still running, allowing aircrews to relaunch without shutting down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9188482
    VIRIN: 250708-F-BR206-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: DYESS AFB, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    DLA
    AFGSC
    Air Force CE

