Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wells, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, connects a R-12 hydrant refueling truck to a hydrant outlet during a hot pit refuel at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Hot pit refueling is a rapid ground refueling method in which aircraft are serviced immediately after landing with engines still running, allowing aircrews to relaunch without shutting down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)