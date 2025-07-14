Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 6 of 7]

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Photo of a differential pressure gauge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a $24 million modernization project to overhaul Dyess’ fueling infrastructure—a multi-year initiative designed to improve efficiency and enhance operational readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9188508
    VIRIN: 250708-F-QN813-1002
    Resolution: 1794x1196
    Size: 744.94 KB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    DLA
    AFGSC
    Air Force CE

