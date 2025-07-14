Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photo of a differential pressure gauge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a $24 million modernization project to overhaul Dyess’ fueling infrastructure—a multi-year initiative designed to improve efficiency and enhance operational readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)