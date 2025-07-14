Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joel Velez, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, connects a fuel hose to a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. Upgrades to Dyess’ fueling system added 21 new refueling locations, including two additional hot pit refueling stations, enhancing the 7th Bomb Wing’s ability to support B-1 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)