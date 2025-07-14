Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

Photo By Senior Airman Emma Anderson | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Bryant, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emma Anderson | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Bryant, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, resets a differential pressure gauge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a $24 million modernization project to overhaul Dyess’ fueling infrastructure—a multi-year initiative designed to improve efficiency and enhance operational readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a $24 million modernization project to overhaul Dyess Air Force Base’s fueling infrastructure—a multi-year initiative designed to improve efficiency and enhance operational readiness across the installation.



For decades, Dyess has relied on two independent fueling systems—Alpha and Bravo—to meet demanding operational requirements. The Alpha system, activated in 1986, includes two fuel storage tanks and pumps that distribute fuel through the Alpha loop at a rate of 2,400 gallons per minute. In 1994, the Bravo system was introduced, adding 20 additional refueling locations to meet growing demand.



The most recent modernization efforts, initiated in 2022, represent a partnership between Dyess, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Defense Logistics Agency, and civilian contractors to upgrade the aging Alpha system infrastructure. The four-year project included structural restoration and technological upgrades to the pumphouse, storage tanks, control systems, clay valves and pit lids—bringing the Alpha system up to current Department of Defense technical standards, doubling Dyess’ overall refueling capacity and reducing downtime during high-tempo operations.



“This new system upgrades everything by about 50%,” said Tech. Sgt. David Bryant, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge. “While the system design remains the same, modern components make it far more efficient, boosting our ability to support 7th BW operations. Plus, with newer parts, we expect reduced maintenance time and improved reliability across the board.”



The enhancements added 21 new fueling points, bringing the total number of hydrant outlets on base to 41, including two new hot pit refueling stations. Hot pit refueling is a rapid ground refueling method in which aircraft are serviced immediately after landing with engines still running, allowing aircrews to relaunch without shutting down. This expanded capability enables faster, more flexible refueling operations for the B-1B Lancer, the 7th BW’s long-range bomber, and better positions the wing to support time-sensitive taskings and classified operational plans.



“Simply put, this upgrade allows us to fuel more aircraft faster while increasing flexibility for both scheduled and contingency missions,” said Bryant.



Standardized maintenance procedures and improved operational controls across both systems are expected to reduce downtime, streamline refueling operations and increase throughput for high-tempo mission requirements.



"This modernization of our fueling infrastructure is essential for maintaining our strategic advantage," said Col. Seth Spanier, 7th BW commander. "By improving our capacity and efficiency, we ensure that our forces are prepared to execute critical missions with precision to deliver credible and decisive combat power.”



These improvements represent more than upgraded equipment—they embody Dyess’ commitment to optimizing B-1 capabilities and maintaining operational excellence.