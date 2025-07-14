Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7]

    Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Bryant, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, resets a differential pressure gauge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a $24 million modernization project to overhaul Dyess’ fueling infrastructure—a multi-year initiative designed to improve efficiency and enhance operational readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    DLA
    AFGSC
    Air Force CE

