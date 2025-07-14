U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Bryant, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, resets a differential pressure gauge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2025. The 7th Bomb Wing is in the final phase of a $24 million modernization project to overhaul Dyess’ fueling infrastructure—a multi-year initiative designed to improve efficiency and enhance operational readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9188510
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-QN813-1003
|Resolution:
|1751x1167
|Size:
|400.43 KB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fueling the fight: Dyess modernizes for future missions
No keywords found.