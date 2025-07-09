36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Bridges, flight sergeant of the 36th Security Forces Squadron’s Alpha Flight, completes the last leg of the Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. The event was designed in 1915 to improve marching endurance and combat readiness after traveling long distances by having troops carry their equipment 18.6 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)