    36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10]

    36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Bridges, flight sergeant of the 36th Security Forces Squadron’s Alpha Flight, completes the last leg of the Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. The event was designed in 1915 to improve marching endurance and combat readiness after traveling long distances by having troops carry their equipment 18.6 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 03:57
    VIRIN: 250704-F-CN281-1555
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    endurance
    readiness
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron
    EOD
    Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

