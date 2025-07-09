36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First and second place trophies for the Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2025 Norwegian Foot March on a table at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. Participants were scored based on their finish time, age group and gender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)