36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakob Strunk, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, completes the 18.6-mile Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. Strunk organized the march to test participants and improve physical fitness for mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
