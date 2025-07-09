U.S. Air Force Airman Johnathan Romero, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production apprentice, signs a waiver before beginning the Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. During the march, participants were required to carry at minimum 25-pound rucksacks over 18.6 miles within timeframes based on their age group and gender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 03:57
|Photo ID:
|9174131
|VIRIN:
|250704-F-CN281-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.