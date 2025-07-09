36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Johnathan Romero, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production apprentice, signs a waiver before beginning the Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. During the march, participants were required to carry at minimum 25-pound rucksacks over 18.6 miles within timeframes based on their age group and gender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)