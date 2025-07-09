36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members sign in before participating in the Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. Before starting the march, participants weighed their bags and received start numbers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)