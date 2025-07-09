36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Participants march the last four miles of the Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. The event was designed in 1915 to improve marching endurance and combat readiness after traveling long distances with equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
