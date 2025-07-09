36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ruck participants march down Santa Rosa Boulevard during the Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. The event was created in 1915 to improve troops’ marching endurance and combat readiness after traveling long distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)