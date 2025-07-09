36th EOD Flight Hosts Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitchell Hollman, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight commander, cools off after completing the Andersen EOD 2025 Norwegian Foot March at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2025. Hollman finished the march with a time of three hours and 37 minutes, earning first place for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)