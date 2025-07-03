A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS plays a vital role in deterring adversaries and defending U.S. and regional partner personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166770
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-MP612-1360
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|831.26 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.