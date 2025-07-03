555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS plays a vital role in deterring adversaries and defending U.S. and regional partner personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)