Four U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct an initial approach within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS, a highly agile fighting force, leverages the most advanced training and platforms to influence the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166766
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-MP612-1010
|Resolution:
|3450x2298
|Size:
|571.26 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th EFS 'Triple Nickel' ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS