555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct an initial approach within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS, a highly agile fighting force, leverages the most advanced training and platforms to influence the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)