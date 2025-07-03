Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Four U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct an initial approach within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS, a highly agile fighting force, leverages the most advanced training and platforms to influence the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9166766
    VIRIN: 250617-F-MP612-1010
    Resolution: 3450x2298
    Size: 571.26 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Triple Nickel
    555th EFS
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download