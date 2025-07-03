555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. Constant air power generation within the CENTCOM AOR demonstrates the United States’commitment to stability in the region and support of Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)