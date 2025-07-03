555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. Constant air power generation within the CENTCOM AOR demonstrates the United States’commitment to stability in the region and support of Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166763
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-CW240-2314
|Resolution:
|3569x2005
|Size:
|427.31 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
