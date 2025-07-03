Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12]

    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS’s expeditionary capability enables U.S. and regional partner forces to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces and to proactively deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9166771
    VIRIN: 250617-F-MP612-1696
    Resolution: 4381x2918
    Size: 1010.4 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Triple Nickel
    555th EFS
    CENTCOM

