555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS’s expeditionary capability enables U.S. and regional partner forces to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces and to proactively deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)