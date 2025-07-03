555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The F-16C is a multi-role fighter aircraft spearheading the coalition’s defense and deterrence mission through continuous, rapid developments while maintaining combat air superiority within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)