A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The 555th EFS’s primary mission is to strengthen response capabilities, promote regional security and bolster defense operations within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9166768
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-MP612-1074
|Resolution:
|3734x2487
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.