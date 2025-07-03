555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The expeditionary capability of the 555th EFS’s fleet of F-16C Fighting Falcons ensures combat-ready forces are available in the most austere of locations to preserve and defend the U.S. and its partners’ interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)